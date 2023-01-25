Coillte plan to sell thousands of acres to investment fund already a 'done deal'

A plan by semi-state agency Coillte to sell thousands of acres of rural land to a British investment fund is a "done deal" despite intense political opposition to it.

That is according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who faced intense scrutiny and criticism from TDs and senators at an Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to discuss Coillte's €200m plan that will see British investment firm Gresham House buy Irish land earmarked for forestry and trees.

Mr McConalogue admitted such a deal "would not be the preferred option" when it comes to how Coillte and the State goes about realising ambitious afforestation targets, but said "all levers must be pulled" to realise the scale of forest and tree planting needed.

Tipperary-based Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the Gresham House deal was done "behind the backs" of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, and that people across the country "could not believe" such a deal was being done.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe accused Coillte of "misleading" TDs and senators regarding the deal when it appeared before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee in December, when the deal with Gresham House was signed just days later.

The Wexford TD said members of the committee has asked Coillte officials "pertinent questions" during that session but claimed it was "so disappointing" that a semi-state body would "genuinely withhold information" when it came to taxpayers' money.

West Cork independent TD Michael Collins said the "deal had to be stopped" because it is "wrong and disgraceful". It is a failure of ministerial leadership "asleep at the wheel" that the Coillte-Gresham House selloff of land is to occur, he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that the deal is now done with contracts signed, but claimed that it was a small percentage of land in a much bigger forestry picture.

The land in question relates to 3.5% of Coillte's overall targets for 2050, and 1% of the State's targets, he said.

The forestry sector "was on life support" when he and junior minister Pippa Hackett came to office, Mr McConalogue said.

At the outset, the structure of the deal between Coillte, Gresham House, and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) is not our preferred option. Our preferred option is for farmers to plant forest on their own land and that is what we have designed the new programme to achieve, but this fund is an option Coillte has put in place to help us reach our hugely ambitious forestry targets.

"The total area of new forest planted through the fund will deliver roughly 3.5% of the 100,000 hectares of new forest Coillte has committed to enabling between now and 2050. Of the State's overall national target of 450,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, the fund will plant less than 1% of that total.

"Coillte and the ISIF have entered into binding contractual arrangements in respect of this initiative which has commenced its work, the afforestation element of which is expected to last five years," he said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, said the level of public feeling on such deals is now apparent and said Mr McConalogue should instruct Coillte to not enter into such deals in the future.

Coillte has been asked to "reflect" on it, Mr Conalogue replied.