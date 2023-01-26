Eight in ten concerned about misdiagnosis due to HSE crisis 

Eight out of 10 people are concerned that they may have been misdiagnosed by the HSE due to the current staffing crisis, a new survey has found.

More than 900 people were waiting on trolleys for a hospital bed earlier this month, while doctors and nurses are often working longer than they are required to try and lift some of the pressure on the health service.

The crisis is not exclusive to hospitals, with GP appointments also difficult to get in some areas.

The crisis in the health service is making people reluctant to present to emergency departments, according to the 'State of the Nation' survey, conducted by Red C for Virgin Media TV.

Responses from the public showed there is a "significant lack of faith in the healthcare system", the survey claims, with 80% of people saying they are concerned about misdiagnosis due to poor staffing and resources within the public health system.

The Red C research found over three quarters (77%) of respondents would be reluctant to attend A&E due to long wait times, with 38% saying they experienced, or have a family member that experienced, an unacceptable amount of time on a hospital trolley awaiting a bed.

When it comes to ambulance call outs, 86% of respondents are anxious that in the event of a serious emergency the response time will not be rapid enough, rising to 88% among over 55s.

This issue is of greater concern to those in rural areas, with 89% of respondents expressing concern.

Almost half (49%) of respondents, or an adult member of their family, are waiting to see a specialist for more than two years.

For those with children on waiting lists, 43% admitted they are also waiting over two years.

When asked about private healthcare, 46% of those who pay for it worry they will not be able to afford to continue paying their health insurance premiums, rising to 50% among 35-54 year olds.

Those in rural areas are 24% more likely to be concerned vs their urban counterparts.

Just under half (46%) of respondents' households are paying for private healthcare cover, with no contribution from an employer, rising to 54% among the over 55s.