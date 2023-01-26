Six members of Irish Planning Institute's ruling council resigned amid controversies

Six of the 12-member ruling council of the Irish Planning Institute (IPI) have resigned in recent months in protest at the direction the institute is going following a series of damaging controversies, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The IPI is the representative body for planners and has an influential role in devising and implementing planning policy for housing and all infrastructure in the country.

The controversies, which were investigated by consultants EY last year, include the unauthorised spending of €1,500 by the executive director, attempts to set up a false email trail alleging the members of the IPI were complaining about the president, and attempts to undermine the president’s authority.

The EY report found the executive director, Orla Purcell, to be guilty of these and other allegations that emerged in late 2021 through a whistleblower. Further allegations were not upheld.

A disciplinary process was convened to assess whether gross misconduct on the part of Ms Purcell had occurred.

Following a scheduled election of the new council last June, the disciplinary process did not proceed and she left the IPI late last year.

The Irish Examiner understands that despite the findings of the EY report, Ms Purcell was paid a year’s salary and a contribution to her legal fees when she left the IPI.

When contacted, Ms Purcell replied she took voluntary redundancy from the IPI in November after the death of her mother.

“As part of all that I signed a nondisclosure agreement so I am not in a position to comment.”

Much of the controversy at the IPI arose over internal differences about the controversial Strategic Housing Development (SHD) policy introduced by the Government in 2018 and discontinued following major problems at the end of 2021.

The policy allowed major developments to bypass local authorities and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission.

At the time of its introduction, the IPI issued a statement opposing the policy on the basis of planning principles, particularly the removal of local democracy.

In mid-2021, a chasm opened up among council and senior members in the IPI, over the controversies that had arisen around SHDs in the High Court as a result of judicial reviews taken by objectors.

Those who broadly worked in the private sector, and some members from An Bord Pleanála, wanted the IPI to take a robust stand against critical comments made by judges about the board and some planning practices.

The current council, elected in June 2022, is considered to be more favourable to the private sector approach than the previous board which was in place at the time the issues around Ms Purcell arose.