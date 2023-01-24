'We need closure' — The birthday wish of Ireland's youngest Thalidomide survivor

“The State didn’t expect any of us to live past the age of 12,” said Thalidomide survivor John Stack as he celebrated turning 60 — a milestone birthday many did not expect him to see.

John is the youngest Thalidomide survivor in Ireland, born 14 months after the State failed to follow the international withdrawal of the toxic drug.

Thalidomide, sold as a morning sickness drug, was withdrawn from the international market in November 1961 due to the number of babies being born with catastrophic disabilities to mothers who took the drug.

A native of Tarbert in Co. Kerry, John campaigns tirelessly on behalf of those who were damaged by the drug, seeking increased compensation and a State apology. He hopes 2023 "draws a line in the sand of this sorry saga".

"It’s gone on too long. We need closure, we are exhausted. I can’t spend the rest of my days fighting," said John. The group wants an apology from the State and a commitment to financial support and health services for survivors

Finola Cassidy, a spokesperson for the campaign group, and survivor, added: “There are only 40 Irish survivors left in Ireland, nearly 100 have died around the world in 2022 alone. We think of ourselves as a Thalidomide family.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to mark John's birthday. He is the most remarkable and unassuming man.” John accepts that not many gave survivors a chance of living so long.

“They (the State) didn’t know what they were dealing with, we’ve only lost one before the age of 60. The State had their calculations totally wrong.”

With a positive outlook on life, John says his situation has made him “more organised” as a person, needing to plan everything beforehand. “You just can’t go anywhere without planning," he said.

Despite the physical challenges, he maintains his independence as much as he can, speaking of his ability to calve cows and drive independently. John says the survivor's association first came together 40 years ago, leading him to the discovery of people with a shared experience.

“When we met with the association for the first time and I saw people like myself, the penny finally dropped. That was a lightbulb moment for me.”

Although John was a mere 20 at the time, he stressed the significance of meeting like-minded individuals who were also failed by the State.

“We need closure. We’re not getting any younger. As children we weren’t expected to live to middle age - I’m delighted to have got this far.”