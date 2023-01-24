Enoch Burke arrives at school despite being dismissed from teaching post

Enoch Burke arrives at school despite being dismissed from teaching post

Enoch Burke has attended Wilson's Hospital School, Westmeath this morning despite no longer being employed as a teacher. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 10:17
Michelle McGlynn

Enoch Burke has arrived at Wilson's Hospital School this morning despite having been dismissed from his post.

He arrived at the school at around 8.30am driven by his father who was seen departing the school a few minutes later without Enoch.

Following a disciplinary hearing last week, Mr Burke was dismissed from his teaching role at the Westmeath school.

According to the Burke family, a meeting was held with school officials on Friday afternoon where Mr Burke was informed in the presence of Chairperson of the Board of Management, John Rogers, and Principal Frank Milling that he was dismissed.

The family has disputed the legality of last week's hearing, claiming solicitors had "unlawfully sought to conduct the purported disciplinary hearing, and John Rogers was absent".

Mr Burke had previously sought an injunction halting the disciplinary proceedings against him after the teacher said he will not comply with a previous court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School. This was dismissed by a High Court judge on Wednesday last.

The disciplinary hearing stemmed from allegations about Mr Burke's behaviour towards the former school principal, Niamh McShane, at a function last June when the teacher is alleged to have openly and publicly voiced his opposition to transgenderism.

Mr Burke denies any wrongdoing and has argued that his suspension, and the subsequent court orders against him, including one which saw him jailed for over 100 days for contempt, amount to a manifest breach of his constitutional rights to religious freedom.

Read More

Mick Clifford: Where now for the Burkes, who can't help getting in their own way?

More in this section

‘Help us understand the insanity that took the lives of our beloved children’ Andrew McGinley calls for change on third anniversary of children's deaths
Learner Drivers Revealed: Cork driving test centre has highest pass rate
Generic health pix - tablets Women and patients on more medicines ‘at higher risk of adverse drug reaction’
Place: WestmeathPerson: Enoch BurkeOrganisation: Wilson's Hospital School
<p>Michael Stone has stepped down from his roles with the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board and the Land Development Agency. Picture: James Horan /RollingNews.ie</p>

Businessman Michael Stone says he did assist Paschal Donohoe with 2020 election

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s