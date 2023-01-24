Enoch Burke arrives at school despite being dismissed from teaching post

Enoch Burke has arrived at Wilson's Hospital School this morning despite having been dismissed from his post.

He arrived at the school at around 8.30am driven by his father who was seen departing the school a few minutes later without Enoch.

Enoch Burke has arrived at Wilson’s Hospital School on Tuesday morning, despite being dismissed from his teaching position by the school last Friday pic.twitter.com/Lp2yHFrJge — Fiachra Gallagher (@fiachragllagher) January 24, 2023

Following a disciplinary hearing last week, Mr Burke was dismissed from his teaching role at the Westmeath school.

According to the Burke family, a meeting was held with school officials on Friday afternoon where Mr Burke was informed in the presence of Chairperson of the Board of Management, John Rogers, and Principal Frank Milling that he was dismissed.

The family has disputed the legality of last week's hearing, claiming solicitors had "unlawfully sought to conduct the purported disciplinary hearing, and John Rogers was absent".

Mr Burke had previously sought an injunction halting the disciplinary proceedings against him after the teacher said he will not comply with a previous court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School. This was dismissed by a High Court judge on Wednesday last.

The disciplinary hearing stemmed from allegations about Mr Burke's behaviour towards the former school principal, Niamh McShane, at a function last June when the teacher is alleged to have openly and publicly voiced his opposition to transgenderism.

Mr Burke denies any wrongdoing and has argued that his suspension, and the subsequent court orders against him, including one which saw him jailed for over 100 days for contempt, amount to a manifest breach of his constitutional rights to religious freedom.