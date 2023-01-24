Revealed: Cork driving test centre has highest pass rate

Revealed: Cork driving test centre has highest pass rate

The two centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 07:45
Michelle McGlynn

The pass rate for learner drivers in a driving test centre in Cork was nearly twice as high as one in Dublin last year.

There was a 37% point difference between the areas with the highest and lowest pass rates.

The Ballincollig test centre in Cork had a pass rate of 75% last year - the highest in the country.

Carnmore in Galway was next highest, at nearly 68%.

Three other centres had rates above 64% - one in Birr, Co Offaly; Clifden, Co Galway; and O'Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny.

The two centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin - one in Mulhuddart, at 38%, and Charlestown, at 39%.

The data may indicate a rural-urban divide, according to editor of CompleteCar.ie, Shane O'Donoghue.

"Some of the test centres in bigger urban areas seem to have a lower pass rate whereas those in a rural area where there is a smaller population seem to have a higher pass rate," he said.

"I just wonder, is it easier to pass in some areas than others."

Those taking the test in bigger cities will often be doing it in areas they are not familiar with, he explained.

Whereas in smaller areas, the person is likely to know where the test will take place and driving instructors will often hint at where they will go during the test and what junctions will be used, said Mr O'Donoghue.

The average pass rate across all centres last year was 53%, meaning just over one in two people who sat the test in 2022, passed.

Test centre pass rates for 2022 

  • Athlone 55.9% 
  • Ballina 56.2% 
  • Birr 60.7% 
  • Birr (County Arms Hotel) 67.0% 
  • Buncrana 58.2% 
  • Carlow Talbot Hotel 46.7% 
  • Carrick On Shannon 60.8% 
  • Castlebar 60.1% 
  • Cavan 60.1% 
  • Charlestown (Dublin) 39.5% 
  • Clifden 66.8% 
  • Clonmel 63.2% 
  • Cork (Ballincollig) 75.3% 
  • Cork (St. Finbarr's GAA Club Togher) 50.1% 
  • Cork (Wilton) 48.0% 
  • Donegal 61.2% 
  • Drogheda 49.8% 
  • Dun Laoghaire / Deansgrange 55.4% 
  • Dundalk 56.9% 
  • Dungarvan 54.9% 
  • Ennis 61.7% 
  • Finglas 46.3% 
  • Galway (Carnmore) 67.6% 
  • Galway (Westside) 57.2% 
  • Gorey 54.0% 
  • Kilkenny (Govt Buildings) 52.8% 
  • Kilkenny (O'Loughlin Gaels) 64.3% 
  • Killarney 52.8% 
  • Killester 46.9% 
  • Kilrush 57.8% 
  • Letterkenny 60.9% 
  • Limerick - Castlemungret 54.9% 
  • Limerick - Woodview 49.3% 
  • Longford 56.1% 
  • L oughrea 64.2% 
  • Loughrea (Lough Rea Hotel & Spa) 61.8% 
  • Mallow (Cork Racecourse Mallow) 53.9% 
  • Monaghan 61.0% 
  • Mulhuddart 43.7% 
  • Mulhuddart (Carlton Hotel) 38.2% 
  • Mullingar 59.4% 
  • Naas 52.9% 
  • Navan 51.6% 
  • Nenagh 46.8% 
  • Newcastle West 53.6% 
  • Newcastle West (Longcourt House Hotel) 59.7% 
  • Portlaoise 52.2% 
  • Raheny 47.5% 
  • Roscommon 54.4% 
  • Shannon 55.6% 
  • Skibbereen 43.3% 
  • Sligo 62.2% 
  • Tallaght 47.7% 
  • Thurles 63.1% 
  • Tipperary 45.2% 
  • Tralee 53.6% 
  • Tuam 62.6% 
  • Tullamore 54.9% 
  • Waterford 50.7% 
  • Wexford 50.9% 
  • Wicklow 57.5%

Officials believe more than half of Ukrainians will stay in Ireland post-war

