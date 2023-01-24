Revealed: Cork driving test centre has highest pass rate

The pass rate for learner drivers in a driving test centre in Cork was nearly twice as high as one in Dublin last year.
There was a 37% point difference between the areas with the highest and lowest pass rates.
The Ballincollig test centre in Cork had a pass rate of 75% last year - the highest in the country.
Carnmore in Galway was next highest, at nearly 68%.
Three other centres had rates above 64% - one in Birr, Co Offaly; Clifden, Co Galway; and O'Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny.
The two centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin - one in Mulhuddart, at 38%, and Charlestown, at 39%.
The data may indicate a rural-urban divide, according to editor of CompleteCar.ie, Shane O'Donoghue.
"Some of the test centres in bigger urban areas seem to have a lower pass rate whereas those in a rural area where there is a smaller population seem to have a higher pass rate," he said.
"I just wonder, is it easier to pass in some areas than others."
Those taking the test in bigger cities will often be doing it in areas they are not familiar with, he explained.
Whereas in smaller areas, the person is likely to know where the test will take place and driving instructors will often hint at where they will go during the test and what junctions will be used, said Mr O'Donoghue.
The average pass rate across all centres last year was 53%, meaning just over one in two people who sat the test in 2022, passed.
- 55.9%
- 56.2%
- 60.7%
- (County Arms Hotel) 67.0%
- 58.2%
- Talbot Hotel 46.7%
- 60.8%
- 60.1%
- 60.1%
- (Dublin) 39.5%
- 66.8%
- 63.2%
- (Ballincollig) 75.3%
- (St. Finbarr's GAA Club Togher) 50.1%
- (Wilton) 48.0%
- 61.2%
- 49.8%
- 55.4%
- 56.9%
- 54.9%
- 61.7%
- 46.3%
- (Carnmore) 67.6%
- (Westside) 57.2%
- 54.0%
- (Govt Buildings) 52.8%
- (O'Loughlin Gaels) 64.3%
- 52.8%
- 46.9%
- 57.8%
- 60.9%
- - Castlemungret 54.9%
- - Woodview 49.3%
- 56.1%
- 64.2%
- (Lough Rea Hotel & Spa) 61.8%
- (Cork Racecourse Mallow) 53.9%
- 61.0%
- 43.7%
- (Carlton Hotel) 38.2%
- 59.4%
- 52.9%
- 51.6%
- 46.8%
- 53.6%
- (Longcourt House Hotel) 59.7%
- 52.2%
- 47.5%
- 54.4%
- 55.6%
- 43.3%
- 62.2%
- 47.7%
- 63.1%
- 45.2%
- 53.6%
- 62.6%
- 54.9%
- 50.7%
- 50.9%
- 57.5%