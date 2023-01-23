Man, 80s, seriously injured in Offaly crash with minibus

A man in his 80s has been seriously injured following a collision involving the car he was driving and a minibus in Offaly this afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore," said a Garda spokesperson.

"His condition is understood to be serious. The occupants of the minibus did not require hospital treatment."

A technical examination of the scene has taken place this afternoon and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.