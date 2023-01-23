Man, 80s, seriously injured in Offaly crash with minibus

Man, 80s, seriously injured in Offaly crash with minibus

The occupants of the minibus did not require hospital treatment.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 21:45
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 80s has been seriously injured following a collision involving the car he was driving and a minibus in Offaly this afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore," said a Garda spokesperson.

"His condition is understood to be serious. The occupants of the minibus did not require hospital treatment."

A technical examination of the scene has taken place this afternoon and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Man charged in connection with fatal assault on elderly man in Mercy Hospital 

More in this section

Funeral of Mr. Justice John L. Murray Former Chief Justice John Murray was 'dedicated' to truth and public service, funeral told
Wildlife service investigating fatal poisoning of protected white-tailed eagle in Midlands Wildlife service investigating fatal poisoning of protected white-tailed eagle in Midlands
Michelin-star restaurant blames 'insane' running costs for closure  Michelin-star restaurant blames 'insane' running costs for closure 
road safetyGardaiPlace: TullamorePlace: OffalyOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>'While all Gardaí accept policing has its risks, there can never be any excuse for these disgraceful attacks,' Commissioner Harris said. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Comissioner condemns 'disgraceful attacks' on gardaí

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s