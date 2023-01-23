Man charged in connection with fatal assault on elderly man in Mercy Hospital 

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a patient at Mercy University Hospital in Cork yesterday.
The man, who remains in garda custody tonight, will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning.
Matthew Healy – an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Co Cork - received severe injuries in the incident.
He was a patient in the hospital at the time.
A statement issued by the Garda Press Office this evening said, "The man arrested by Gardaí in connection with this investigation has now been charged. He remains in Garda custody and is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court tomorrow morning, Tuesday 24th January, 2023."