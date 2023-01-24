Southeast homeless services group has not met for over three years

A high-level group responsible for homeless services across five counties has not met for more than three years it has been revealed.

The South East Regional Homeless Forum last met in late 2019.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould said it is "unbelievable" and "shocking" that the any forum would not be meeting on a very regular basis given the fact that homeless levels have reached record levels.

"It's just not good enough, it should be all hands on deck totackle homelessness," he said, adding that Covid can no longer be used as an "excuse".

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has confirmed that the the South East Forum — which covers the Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Wexford areas — has not held a meeting since December 10, 2019.

It is understood that the regional lead for the Southeast has confirmed to Mr O'Brien that a meeting will now be convened before the end of February.

In response to a parliamentary question put down by the Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, the minister said statutory responsibility in relation to the provision of homeless accommodation and related services rests with individual local authorities.

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould TD said that the fact the group had not met in three years as 'shocking'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"While responsibility for the provision of accommodation for homeless persons rests with individual housing authorities, the administration of homeless services is organised on a regional basis, with nine administrative regions in place."

He added that homelessness consultative forums have been established in each region and the management and administration of homeless services is a matter for the management group of the consultative forum. He said:

To not meet in three years is shocking.

"It's unbelievable that at a time when we're in the worst homeless crisis the State has faced, a forum that should be meeting to work out strategies; work with the local authorities; deliver services, put plans in place and not have a message for years," said Mr Gould, a member of the Dáil’s housing committee.

All of the other eight regional forums met in the final quarter of last year, with the Northwest area holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Homelessness Action Plan earlier this month.