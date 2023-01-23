Comissioner condemns 'disgraceful attacks' on gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the “disgraceful attacks” experienced by gardaí recently, ensuring that enhanced and additional safety equipment will be given to gardaí, as well as extra training.

It comes as a forklift driver has been accused of causing permanent and “life-long lasting deformities” to a garda’s finger following a traffic stop in Dublin over the weekend.

At a meeting with garda representatives today, Commissioner Harris also said that this year An Garda Síochána was planning to have classes of approximately 200 students in the Garda College every 11 or 12 weeks.

Annual recruitment competitions for Gardaí will also be introduced with the first of these going live in the first quarter of 2023, he said.

Speaking in light of the recent attack in Dublin on a garda, Commissioner Harris said: “The safety of gardaí is of utmost importance and concern for An Garda Síochána, myself as Commissioner, and all four Garda representative associations.

“Regrettably, already this year we have seen a number of serious assaults on gardaí.

“While all gardaí accept policing has its risks, there can never be any excuse for these disgraceful attacks,” he continued.

“It is not acceptable that a small minority in society — and it is only a small minority — feel that gardaí can be attacked just because they are carrying out their duties.”

He said that while “the vast majority of the public have great respect for the work that Gardaí do to keep them safe, their professionalism and dedication, and their empathy, particularly when engaging with the most vulnerable in our society”.

I will continue to ensure we provide Gardaí with the equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. ”

On the issue of recruitment, Commissioner Harris said that An Garda Síochána had experienced a drop in the number of Gardaí as a result of Covid-19 restrictions on training.

Garda staff numbers have increased by 1,200 in recent years, enabling more than 800 gardaí to be released from administrative roles to operational duties.

Last year saw 340 retirements and 109 resignations in the force which is made up of 14,000 gardaí.

Any resignation is of concern to the organisation and An Garda Síochána will shortly introduce exit interviews to examine why gardaí are resigning, he said.