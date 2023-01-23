First robotic-guided heart surgery in UK and Ireland takes place in Galway

Dr Simone Fezzi, Prof Faisal Sharif, and Dr Max Wagener.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 19:01
Niamh Griffin

Surgeons have carried out the first robotics-guided heart procedure in Ireland or the UK at Galway University Hospitals.

This new technology allows surgeons to use remotely controlled technology to manipulate equipment. It is so precise they can move stents one millimetre at a time during procedures to relieve blockages in arteries of the heart.

Consultant cardiologist Professor Faisal Sharif at GUH welcomed the addition of the CorPath Robotic Angioplasy as “a game changer”.

“We recently successfully completed the first case and, going forward, we will be performing these procedures regularly,” he said.

He said robotic innovations have come a long way in the last 10 years.

“We in Galway are delighted to have performed the first robotic-guided coronary intervention in Ireland and the UK,” he said.

“The main advantage of robotics is that it is safe and very precise in stent placement. It allows the accurate placement for up to 1mm at a time.” 

The robotic method allows for placement of stents for up to 1mm at a time.

The robotics are able to carry out this procedure which is traditionally done by interventional cardiologists, he added.

Hospital staff will also see benefits, with a reduction in time exposed to radiation.

“Traditionally, the coronary stent placement procedure is performed in the cardiac cath lab resulting in staff exposure to radiation,” he explained, adding they would usually have to wear heavy-lead aprons to reduce risks.

Prof Sharif expressed thanks to the Science Foundation Ireland, University of Galway, and University Hospital Galway for their support.

Galway University Hospitals General Manager Chris Kane welcomed the introduction of the new technology.

“Innovations such as this are transforming medicine and will have a significant impact on the future care for patients,” he said.

“This state-of-the-art robotics will enhance patient care for our patients across the West and Northwest of Ireland.” 

A video of the procedure in action is available on the Saolta University Health Care Group Youtube channel titled 'Robotic Guided Coronary Intervention'.

MHC report 'cruelly exposes' HSE failure to staff child mental health services

