St Vincent de Paul gave €2m to students to help them pay bills in 2022 

Students are being forced to turn to charity for help to pay their bills as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put pressure on finances.

It has emerged 600 students had to ask St Vincent de Paul for help last year.

The charity revealed €2m was given out to help students pay expenses such as accommodation, fees and travel.

Students have said they are "embarrassed" that they need help from charities to pay bills.

Deputy president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) Maeve Richardson said many students do not want to tell their families they are experiencing financial hardship as they do not want to compound any financial issues their family may be experiencing.

"They are doing their best and every single student knows what every single cent is going towards."

Ms Richardson said the figures that have emerged do not come as a shock and warned the situation is only going to get worse.

"We have seen such a rise in the cost of living and general costs when it comes to education, whether that is the level of our college fees or accommodation or food or the cost of commuting, including some who have to undertake long-distance commutes," she said.

The USI said if the cost of going to third level was not addressed, it would result in many people deferring further education or not going at all.

Figures from the Department of Higher Education show there has been 10% fewer applications for the Susi grant this academic year.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Government needed to step up its support for students.

He said it was clear the Susi grant was not doing enough for some students.

Mr Ó Ríordáin called on the Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to respond to the situation and ensure students will receive support from the Government and the State.

"We cannot have a situation where people feel that they are limited in their potential in these crucial years to go through their education because of financial concerns," said Mr Ó Ríordáin.

Last week, Mr Harris confirmed new once-off funding worth €4.3m for students to help them cope with the cost of living.

The once-off funding will be provided through the Student Assistance Fund, which assists students with books and class materials, rent, childcare, and transport, among other things.

The total allocation for the Student Assistance Fund for the 22/23 academic year will be more than €20m, which is the highest amount that has ever been provided under this fund.