Man, 60s, dies following three-vehicle crash in Galway

All approach roads to Ashtree Junction are currently closed and will remain closed overnight, with local diversions in place. 

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 22:12
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Ballinasloe today.

The incident took place at 6.30pm today at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

"The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he has since passed away," said a garda spokesperson.

"One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution. No other injuries to persons was reported."

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ashtree Junction and Station Road areas of Ballinasloe between 6pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Irishman laid to rest after appeal for kin found relatives

