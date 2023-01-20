Enoch Burke sacked from his teaching post

Enoch Burke was dismissed from his teaching post at Wilson’s Hospital School this afternoon, following a meeting of the school’s board of management earlier this week.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner, the Burke family said he had today attended the Co Westmeath school for a meeting with officials.

“He was informed in person at 3.30pm in the presence of Chairperson of the Board of Management John Rogers and Principal Frank Milling that he was dismissed,” the family said.

The dismissal follows a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, held at the Mullingar Park Hotel, which was disrupted by protests from the Burke family.

The family continues to dispute the legality of that hearing, saying that: “Solicitors unlawfully sought to conduct the purported disciplinary hearing, and Chairperson John Rogers was absent.”

On Wednesday, a High Court judge refused to grant Mr Burke an injunction halting disciplinary proceedings against him after the teacher said he will not comply with a previous court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School.

The full hearing of the dispute between Mr Burke and the school over his suspension, the judge also noted, will take place shortly.

Mr Justice Dignam said he would deal with both sides' applications for their legal costs at a later date.

The disciplinary hearing stems from allegations about Mr Burke's behaviour towards the former school principal Niamh McShane at a function last June when the teacher is alleged to have openly and publicly voiced his opposition to transgenderism.

He claims his suspension relates to his opposition to the school's direction to refer to a student at the school, who wishes to transition, by "a different name" or a "they" rather than a "he".

Mr Burke denies any wrongdoing and has argued that his suspension, and the subsequent court orders against him, including one which saw him jailed for over 100 days for contempt, amount to a manifest breach of his constitutional rights to religious freedom.

The school denies Mr Burke's claims and had opposed his injunction application.