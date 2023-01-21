Ireland's anti-racism plans have been left to 'gather dust' 

Mr O’Gorman’s department has been under pressure to provide accommodation for both the Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war with Russia and with refugees seeking asylum in Ireland.
The minister told RTÉ’s News at One on Thursday that the refugee processing centre at Citywest was likely to close to new arrivals as there “is a very real risk that we won’t be able to accommodate everyone”.
Migrants rights association Doras then called for urgent action to prevent hundreds of refugees facing homelessness.
Mr O’Curry said he believes Mr O’Gorman and his ministerial colleague Joe O’Brien are men of integrity and also highlighted the hard work of civil servants within the department on the plan. He said that it’s vitally important they dedicate the resources needed to get this plan both over the line and implemented properly.
“There are a limited number of immediate fire fighting type responses that can happen now,” he said.
"It can help us buck the trend across Europe and the west where the far right is on the march.”
Mr Killoran said that making the plan a priority has been articulated “time and time again” and it had been welcome that it had been included in the Programme for Government.
The Department of Equality said that once the implementation plans and oversight frameworks are agreed, Mr O’Gorman would bring it to Government.
“The intention is that the plan will be published in March,” it added.