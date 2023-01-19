Leaving Cert reform risks 'piling significant additional pressure' on students and teachers 

The plan for pupils to sit Leaving Cert exam papers at the end of fifth year could “pile significant additional pressure” on students and teachers.

That’s the warning from both the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU), which have expressed serious concerns about Education Minister Norma Foley’s intended Leaving Cert reforms.

Students entering fifth year from September will take Leaving Cert Irish and English Paper 1s at the end of the year.

Intended to reduce the ‘assessment burden’ on students, these marks will then be ‘banked’ and added later after students take Paper 2 in June 2025.

This week An Gréasán do Mhúinteoirí Gaeilge, the subject association for Irish teachers, and Gael Linn are calling on the Department of Education and Ms Foley to shelve the plans.

English teachers have also voiced concerns about the move, with the Irish National Organisation of English Teachers (INOTE) warning the plans pose more stress to students.

On Thursday, TUI president Liz Farrell said the union’s strong position is that Paper 1 in both English and Irish should not be completed at the end of fifth year.

Such an educationally unsound move would pile significant additional pressure on students and teachers.”

“It would particularly disadvantage those students who develop positive study habits at a later stage or the roughly 25% of students who either do not have access to, or who choose not to take up the option of transition year.”

“The suggestion that fifth-year students can complete a composition and comprehension examination in both languages a year earlier than their previous cohorts disadvantages students unnecessarily.”

She added: “In more general terms, State certification is key to all developments and must be retained. TUI members are fundamentally opposed to assessing their own students for State certificate purposes and therefore external assessment and State certification — which retain significant public trust — are essential for all written examinations and all additional components of assessment.”

ISSU Uachtarán Caitlin Faye Maniti: 'The ISSU has always advocated for Leaving Certificate reform but the proposed changes are neither an adequate nor comprehensive enough solution to tackle the problems surrounding the Leaving Certificate exams.' Picture: Maxwells

The current format of the Leaving Certificate causes severe stress and increased anxiety amongst students, specifically the tight scheduling of the exams at the end of sixth year, according to ISSU Uachtarán Caitlin Faye Maniti.

“The ISSU has always advocated for Leaving Certificate reform but the proposed changes are neither an adequate nor comprehensive enough solution to tackle the problems surrounding the Leaving Certificate exams and we do not see this leading to better outcomes for students.”

We cannot fully support these proposed changes with the lack of information, stakeholder consultation and the current inadequate timeframe for implementation.”

She added: “We have yet to see a procedure for any Leaving Certificate 2024 for students who wish to repeat and re-sit their Irish and English Paper 1 exams, along with a procedure for students that wish to drop from higher to ordinary level when they enter sixth year.

“With so many gaps in the plan, specifically relating to the cognitive development of boys opposed to girls at the end of sixth year and valid concerns from students regarding the above, we simply cannot support this plan.”

Representatives of the TUI and the ISSU will host a joint consultative conference this weekend on Senior Cycle reform.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the review of the Leaving Cert included opinions of students, as well as other stakeholders, who "called for the spread of assessment".

"The senior cycle redevelopment programme will take full cognisance of the potential assessment load for students and ensure that any developments have due regard to the impact on the wellbeing of students, impact on teaching and learning, and manageability of more regular assessment events," the spokesperson said.

"With that in mind, the intention is that ultimately subjects which currently have two final written examination papers [Irish, English and mathematics] would move to a single paper with a substantial additional examination component to be developed or adjusted, as appropriate.

"As an interim measure, the State Examinations Commission will be asked to alter the timing of Paper 1 in both Irish and English so that Paper 1 would take place at the end of fifth year, commencing for fifth years entering fifth year in September 2023."