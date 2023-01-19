Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into wall in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are asking anyone who has any information to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 10:46
Sally Gorman

A man in his 80s has died after his car crashed into a wall in Dublin.

It happened on the Old Bray Road in Cabinteely at around 10.20am yesterday.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to St Colmcilles Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

CrashPlace: Dublin
Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into wall in Dublin

