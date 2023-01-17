Almost one-sixth of aspiring gardaí fail fitness test

The Garda fitness test has been singled out as a drag on recruitment because almost one in six candidates fails it.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan show that 55 of 315 garda recruit candidates fails the test, which consists of a shuttle run (bleep test), timed sit-ups, untimed push-ups, an obstacle course, and a push-pull machine. Both elements must be passed in order to qualify for entry and the test is graduated for age and gender.

Mr O'Callaghan said that while over €2bn had been allocated to the gardaí this year, recruiting new members would be difficult because of the failure rates.

"The rate of fitness test failures is affecting the drive to boost falling Garda numbers, and I am advised by the minister for justice, Simon Harris, that as of early December, 55 candidates out of 315 had failed their physical competency test (PCT)," he said.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on justice Jim O'Callaghan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr O'Callaghan said that the obstacle course component, which must be completed in under three minutes and 20 seconds, is too demanding.

"I am concerned that the fitness test is too demanding, out of step with other jurisdictions, and is becoming a growing factor blocking recruitment," he said.

"The PSNI physical assessment, for example, is similar to the An Garda Síochána assessment, but allows four minutes 30 seconds for the obstacle course. Canadian cadets undertake a physical abilities requirement evaluation, which again is similar to our assessment but doesn't have the bleep test component and allows five minutes 30 seconds for obstacle course and push and pull.

I believe that the time limits we are placing on trainees to complete the PCT is contributing to the failure of meeting recruitment targets, and this should be reviewed as a matter of urgency."

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the force does not comment on third-party remarks, but said that applicants "are required to be aerobically fit in order that they can safely undergo the training programme at the Garda college and carry out the duties assigned to them".

"All assessments as part of the BA in applied policing programme are governed by academic regulations which include a robust appeals and mitigation process.

"This ensures that every opportunity is afforded to trainees and probationers to meet the required standards to achieve their BA in applied policing."

In January, the Irish Examiner revealed that a total of 5,097 of the 5,431 members of the Defence Forces who took the annual fitness test last year passed.