Met Éireann warns of 'hazardous travelling conditions' this morning due to ice

A low temperature and ice warning is in place nationwide this morning until midday, with motorists warned of treacherous icy strecthes.

The warning, which came into effect yesterday at 4pm, follows another ice warning which was in place Monday as temperatures across the country plunged as low as -3.

"Icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths," warned Met Éireann.

"Wintry showers in the northwest and southwest. Accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas, leading to disruption."

The Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to take care on the roads for the entire week, and to watch out especially for 'black ice'.

"Road users should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths.

"If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, 'black ice' one of winter's worst hazards.

"It is nearly transparent ice that often looks like a harmless puddle or is overlooked entirely. The sheltered / shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls are prone to black ice."

⚠️ Weather Advisory ⚠️

Road safety alert for ice, hailstones, freezing fog and snow across Ireland this week.

We advise all road users to prepare for hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

🚗 Slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/xq8gHQaUmJ — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 16, 2023

The forecaster said today will be "chilly with a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers, falling as snow in places".

"Some of the showers may also produce thunder and hail, especially in the afternoon and evening. The driest and brightest conditions will occur in Leinster."

Temperatures are set to peak today between 2C and 5C, before dropping tonight to lowest temperatures of -3C to 1C.

"Cold tonight with frost and icy stretches developing in many areas.

"Scattered wintry showers will continue, most frequent in the north and west, with a further chance of thunder and hail."

Tomorrow will see "a mix of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, most frequent early in the day" as temperatures climb to 6C.

A winter weather advisory is in place nationally until midday Thursday, warning of icy conditions "as an Arctic airflow becomes established".

Met Éireann said this will bring "sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths".

"Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog."