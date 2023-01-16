Temperatures to fall to -5C with snow predicted for Cork and Kerry

Amid the weather advisory, motorists have been told to take extra precautions and expect "hazardous travelling conditions" especially on untreated roads and footpaths. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 10:03
Steven Heaney

Temperatures may fall as low as -5C this evening, as an Arctic airflow continues to bring frosty and icy conditions to most of the country.

A nationwide status yellow ice warning, issued at 6pm on Sunday evening, remains in place until midday, and a winter weather advisory, which came into effect on Friday, will continue until 12pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann says this morning and early afternoon will be cold, with sharp frost and ice clearing slowly.

The forecaster says there will be severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths, with some showers of hail, sleet and snow also expected. There is also a risk of freezing fog.

Met Éireann also says there will be updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.

This morning and afternoon, frost and ice will be slow to clear with scattered showers also expected in Ulster and west Munster. Elsewhere, however, it will be mainly dry. Temperatures today will range between 1C and 4C.

Tonight will be very cold, with "widespread severe frost" and patches of mist and fog likely to take hold by the late evening. Parts of Kerry and Cork may even see some snowfall tonight, with temperatures predicted to drop to -5C in some areas.

Tomorrow will also be quite cold, with early morning frost and ice slow to melt and sleet expected, particularly later in the day.

Amid the weather advisory, motorists have been told to take extra precautions and expect "hazardous travelling conditions" especially on untreated roads and footpaths. 

Just under a third of population struggling amid cost-of-living crisis 

<p>Members of the public passing through Dublin Airport last summer. Picture:Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Dublin Airport sees 231% increase in passengers in 2022

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

