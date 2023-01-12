Six types of Benilyn and Nurofen for children among medicines in short supply

There are now 224 medicines out of stock in Ireland, up from 212 earlier in the week and 187 before Christmas as the EU plans to bring in drug stockpiling to address shortages.

Six types of Benylin cough syrup are in short supply, two types of Amoxicillin antibiotics, and one type of Nurofen for children along with ongoing shortages of HRT for menopausal women.

However, the health regulator has urged the public not to stockpile their own medication and the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association said widespread stockpiling in the EU will not address shortages facing Irish customers.

It has emerged the European Commission is planning to stockpile drugs and oblige manufacturers to guarantee supplies as reported by the Financial Times.

The commission will also try to reduce reliance on China and increase domestic production capacity, the Commission told the Financial Times

The plan was outlined in a written response to the Greek government by Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides following announcements Greece will put an export ban in place locally.

The commission will intervene to ensure “strategic autonomy” in basic medicines through a “systemic industrial policy” and plans legislation around this.

However, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), which represents pharmaceutical companies, queried the effectiveness of this.

“We should use our strengths in international trade and innovation to help the EU to recover economically through open trade and a strong focus on science,” a spokesman said.

Turning inward and repatriating supply chains is not the answer, if this is what is meant by ‘strategic autonomy’.

He defended the industry's reviews of supply chain shortages and added: “We would urge consumers to avoid stockpiling over-the-counter medicines.”

The Greek government is now listing alternatives to drugs which are in short supply. Here the Irish Pharmacy Union have repeatedly called for this through a Serious Shortage Protocol, but the Department of Health said it requires legislation.

The shortages are monitored by the Health Products Regulatory Authority, and director of compliance Grainne Power said she understands the Serious Shortage Protocol is “under review”.

Increased demand is behind the struggles facing patients at the moment, she told RTÉ. She urged the public: "It is really important that we support each other, and that nobody purchases above and beyond what they need in the short-term or for their normal use.”