Charging for use of entire road network being considered by TII 

A new transport project is looking at a range of options around the removal of all existing road tolls or even the introduction of charging motorists for using roads throughout the national road network.

Project BRUCE (Better Road User Charging Evaluation), which is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), has four options on the table as part of its work for the future of the country’s road network, according to an internal presentation.

These are:

removal of tolls on all roads subject to public private partnerships,

maintaining the toll system as is,

pricing all motorways and connected dual carriageways,

and pricing the entire national road network.

A presentation to the TII board last year said it would be looking closely at successful existing schemes for tolling and congestion charging in Singapore, Hong Kong, Norway, and London.

It said international experience showed early engagement would be important to help in “countering disinformation and securing early support”.

Communication

The presentation said support from several influential stakeholders could have a major impact on how palatable new road pricing or tolls would be.

It added that other international projects had previously failed because they did not listen to what people were saying in the run-up to the project.

A copy of the slideshow said: “The gradual nature of the BRUCE Project needs to be reflected in the engagement approach. The extended time horizon is an opportunity to communicate gradually.”

Objectives

It said the objectives of Project BRUCE were encouraging transport decarbonisation and securing the national road network as a “financially resilient and well-maintained economic asset”.

The project also aims to deliver reliable, enhanced “rural and regional connectivity” to drive economic growth but without any major expansion of the national road network.

Improving air quality, road safety, and encouraging active travel were also listed as goals, according to the presentation that was released under FOI.

It said the project aimed to put together a final business case at some stage later this year.

“At this stage, there [will be] a much greater understanding of critical issues including costs, benefits, risks, delivery, and affordability,” said the presentation.

The TII slideshow said it would need to be able to provide “clear rationale and justification” for any new proposals on tolls, road pricing, or congestion charges they put forward.

It said “critical success” factors included public acceptability, cost of delivery, compliance with Irish and EU law, and an ability to accommodate future change.

Asked about the project, a spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the organisation had nothing further to add to the records released.