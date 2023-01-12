Met Éireann issues wind warning for entire country with 'storm force' winds expected

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the entire country, as the unpredictable January weather persists.

The forecaster has warned of "strong and gusty" winds, with the warning in place since 5am. It will remain in place until 2am on Friday.

The winds are predicted to reach "storm force" at coastal areas in the northwest.

It warned: "Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon, reaching storm force at coastal areas of the northwest."

Met Éireann has warned that this weather may bring about implications, including fallen trees, power outages and potential travel disruption.

A status orange marine warning is in place for the northwest, from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head. The warning is in place until 6pm Thursday with winds reaching storm force 10

Met Éireann has said “cold unsettled spell will continue into midweek.”

Winds will weaken tonight and but showers will continue bringing a chance of hail or isolated lightning.

Friday will see showers in the morning before a spell of sunshine around midday. However, outbreaks of rain "will spread from the west later in the afternoon and evening," Met Éirean said.

The weekend is set to begin with windy weather on Saturday with scattered showers, frequent in the west and north, and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will hit between 3C and 6C, dropping to near or below freezing Saturday night.

Breezy and cold conditions will settle in on Sunday with "showers on coasts and sunny spells inland". Temperatures will follow a similar pattern to Saturday, with freezing temperatures at night.

Met Éireann said that at present, Monday "looks like starting out dry with showers on western coasts giving way to widespread rain later as winds strengthen once again".

It will be another very cold day on Monday, the forecaster said.