Domestic abuse victims being asked how gardaí treat them

The Garda Inspectorate is reaching out directly to victims of domestic violence to try and gauge how gardaí are treating them.

The survey will form a key part of a major inspection the oversight body is conducting into how effective An Garda Síochána is in preventing and investigating the crime, and in protecting victims of abuse.

The inspection report — which tend to be large, detailed documents — is due to the completed by the end of June this year.

The Inspectorate said the survey is part of its ongoing inspection into the “effectiveness and efficiency” of the Garda Síochána’s response to domestic abuse. Deputy chief inspector Pauline Shields, who is leading this inspection, said:

Hearing from victims and survivors of domestic abuse is an important part of our inspection. I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse to take this opportunity to tell us about their experience with the Garda Síochána.

Ms Shields, a former PSNI senior officer added: “I want to assure people that the survey is completely anonymous and any information supplied to the Garda Inspectorate will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The Inspectorate will detail results from the survey in its published report.

Women’s Aid and Men’s Aid Ireland have encouraged people to take part in the survey, stressing it was confidential and anonymous.

The Inspectorate’s investigation is examining how An Garda Síochána tackles domestic abuse at both “strategic and operational” levels.

They will try and compare this to what is happening in other jurisdictions.

The Inspectorate said it will adopt “a victim-centred focus” and “engage directly” with victims of domestic abuse and organisations that work with them.

In addition, they will talk to relevant Garda personnel.

It said that, in particular, the inspection will examine how an Garda Síochána:

Prevents domestic abuse from occurring;

Protects victims of domestic abuse, including through the use of risk assessments and safety planning;

Responds to and investigates reports of domestic abuse;

Works in partnership to prevent domestic abuse from occurring, protect victims and bring offenders to justice.

It said the inspection will also review the “governance and accountability arrangements” that are in place to ensure they comply with policy and legislation and any previous recommendations from the Inspectorate.

It said that for the purposes of the inspection, they will use the Garda definition of domestic abuse which is: “the physical, sexual, financial, emotional, or psychological abuse of one person against another who is a family member or is or has been an intimate partner, regardless of their gender or sexuality”.

The investigation comes shortly after a period when An Garda Síochána received praise from domestic violence groups for initiatives it took during the Covid pandemic, but also criticism from the same groups for the cancellation of domestic abuse-related 999 calls.

Garda Commission Drew Harris has placed the investigation of sexual and domestic violence at the top of his priorities since taking office, and one of the flagship programmes has been the setting up of divisional protective services units.

Some concerns have been raised, including by the Policing Authority, of the proper resourcing and staffing of these units.

*The anonymous survey is available on gsinsp.ie. Help and advice regarding domestic abuse is available at: womensaid.ie; mensaid.ie.