New augmented reality app allows tourists to explore Dublin in a new light

Tourists will now be able to unlock the full potential of Dublin’s Docklands, with the help of a new mobile app launched by Dublin City Council.

Doors into Docklands, by Dublin Discovery Trails, marks the first in a series of mobile applications developed with augmented reality — allowing users to experience the Docklands and all it offers in an immersive environment.

Created with a combination of real-world history and smart technology, it is hoped the app will enable people to learn more about the history of Dublin and the Docklands.

It allows users to experience a range of attractions, including the Guinness barges sailing down the River Liffey, the story of the famine statues and the Crimean Banquet, while meeting a series of augmented reality characters including Maggie Doyle, who shares her story as a docker’s daughter.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said this technology would help in “bringing a part of Dublin alive that most of us have never seen”.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to encourage visitors and Dubliners alike to download the app and try out this immersive new experience.”

The app is a first-of-its-kind development for Dublin City Council and further promotes the capital’s position as a leading ‘Smart City’. It was co-funded by the city council and Fáilte Ireland.

Speaking at the launch, Fáilte Ireland director of regional development Paul Keeley said tourists of today were looking for “more unique and compelling ways to immerse themselves in the local culture, heritage and history of a destination”.

This has given the opportunity to create this "innovative" heritage trail allowing tourists to do just that.

“This interactive augmented reality heritage trail will also help improve visitor flow to the area and will encourage visitors to stay longer both during the day and into the evening, further spreading the economic benefits of tourism to the local businesses,” Mr Keeley added.