Call for stronger public health advice around mask-wearing with 534 on trolleys

Stronger public health advice around mask-wearing has been called for with an RSV surge impacting the Midwest.

It comes as 534 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country, according to Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures. Today's figure is up 45 from yesterday.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the worst affected this morning with 56 patients on trolleys overtaking University Hospital Limerick where there are 44 people on trolleys. St Vincent's University Hospital reported 37 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department but was unable to provide a figure for the wards.

Of the 534 patients awaiting treatment on trolleys, four are children under the age of 16. They are at Temple Street Children's University Hospital. INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has called for stronger public health advice around mask-wearing amid a surge in RSV and respiratory illnesses.

Calling this a vital juncture, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said it is the responsible thing to do when hospitals are not coping and lives are at a higher risk. The recent surge of RSV has particularly impacted the Midwest and hospitals in this area cannot sustain the additional pressure from what are avoidable illnesses, she said.

"It shouldn’t be this difficult to issue strong advice in this regard when we are being warned about rising cases of flu, RSV and new Covid variants," said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

"Recent evidence from the USA has confirmed that new Covid variants are leading to increased hospitalisations."

The new sub-variant of Covid-19 which is more contagious and is surging across America has now been identified in Ireland, although in low numbers.

XBB.1.5, nicknamed Kraken, is estimated to be 113% more transmissible than older forms, European health authorities have said. Up to Monday, fewer than five new cases were notified to the Irish system, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

If this variant spreads in a similar manner as it has in the US, it will further increase the pressure on our hospitals, said Ms Ní Sheaghdha. It is predicted that continued pressure on acute hospitals will continue until the end of February at the very least, she added.

The recent decrease in the number of people on trolleys in larger hospitals is welcome but smaller hospitals are still reporting high figures which are having a "devastating impact".

"The HSE must insist that hospitals follow the lead of sites like Waterford University Hospital in ensuring that all measures that can be taken to drastically reduce overcrowding are implemented,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

Acute hospitals

Meanwhile, GP and Trinity College professor Dr Brendan O’Shea said the current situation is a result of the healthcare system not changing in 30 years. He said acute hospitals could be contributing to the problem and it is not being addressed.

"What we have is 28 acute hospitals and they are actually quite expensive," said Dr O'Shea. "By international standards, half of them are quite small. They are still expensive and the smallness of these hospitals is creating a real difficulty that I am not certain we are addressing.

"Smaller hospitals are known to be less efficient and they are less likely to be able to introduce innovation."

He said that acute hospital beds are not being used for their intended purpose. They are being used for social care on a massive scale and that is very expensive. "This is what is especially and significantly causing such overcrowding, lack of safety and infection risk and the distress to our patients."