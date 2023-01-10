No NCT appointments until June at 49 test centres across Ireland

No NCT appointments until June at 49 test centres across Ireland

As of yesterday evening, nine centres had no appointment available until August.

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 09:02
Michelle McGlynn

Almost 60% of NCT centres have no test appointment available within the next five months.

There are 49 NCT centres throughout the country and, as of yesterday evening, 29 centres had no test available within the next five months. They include centres in 17 counties throughout the country.

Junior Transport Minister, Jack Chambers, said it is totally unacceptable and improvement is badly needed.

"I know it is very disappointing for many people and it is causing anxiety and worry for people who are waiting for a test," said Mr Chambers.

"People expect a proper standard of service and it is meant to be a 12-day average wait time from Applus who provide the service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority."

As of yesterday evening, nine centres had no appointment available until August.

They are in Cavan, Drogheda and Dundalk in Co Louth, Naas in Co Kildare, and five centres in Dublin.

Mr Chambers said that while there is a ways to go, improvements are being made.

"We have seen increasing capacity being built over the last number of months. We were at 25,000 tests per week in the autumn and that will be at 35,000 tests per week by the end of this month," he said.

"I have been informed by the Road Safety Authority that the objective and target is to get back to the 12-day average wait time by the end of May."

Read More

Top medic warns of 'epidemic' of health service modular builds without proper planning 

More in this section

Former 'Irish Examiner' editor Brian Looney dies Former 'Irish Examiner' editor Brian Looney dies
Healthcare workers intubating a COVID patient. Contagious Kraken variant of Covid-19 identified in Ireland 
Landowners urged to check sheds as search for missing Donegal woman continues Landowners urged to check sheds as search for missing Donegal woman continues
NCTdrivingroad safetyPerson: Jack Chambers
<p>Have you seen Tadgh Keogh? Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Gardaí concerned for missing teen last seen leaving school

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s