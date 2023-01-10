No NCT appointments until June at 49 test centres across Ireland

Almost 60% of NCT centres have no test appointment available within the next five months.

There are 49 NCT centres throughout the country and, as of yesterday evening, 29 centres had no test available within the next five months. They include centres in 17 counties throughout the country.

Junior Transport Minister, Jack Chambers, said it is totally unacceptable and improvement is badly needed.

"I know it is very disappointing for many people and it is causing anxiety and worry for people who are waiting for a test," said Mr Chambers.

"People expect a proper standard of service and it is meant to be a 12-day average wait time from Applus who provide the service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority."

As of yesterday evening, nine centres had no appointment available until August.

They are in Cavan, Drogheda and Dundalk in Co Louth, Naas in Co Kildare, and five centres in Dublin.

Mr Chambers said that while there is a ways to go, improvements are being made.

"We have seen increasing capacity being built over the last number of months. We were at 25,000 tests per week in the autumn and that will be at 35,000 tests per week by the end of this month," he said.

"I have been informed by the Road Safety Authority that the objective and target is to get back to the 12-day average wait time by the end of May."