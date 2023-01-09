Man charged with Bruna Fonseca's murder in Cork appears in court by video link

The 29-year-old man accused of murdering the young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca who died in a flat in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day appeared in Cork District Court on Monday by video link from prison.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork, on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

His solicitor Frank Buttimer appeared at Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork, for the brief hearing. Also present in court was a Portuguese interpreter who was sworn in to translate proceedings for the accused. “He has no English,” the solicitor said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said an adjournment was required to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Sgt Davis sought an adjournment of the case for three weeks to allow time for DPP directions.

The sergeant said his understanding was that there was consent to the case being adjourned for three weeks with the accused remanded in custody. Mr Buttimer confirmed this was so. “We are awaiting DPP directions. It is a very recent matter,” Sgt Davis said. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 30.

Mr Buttimer said he had spoken to the accused prior to the court hearing and had explained to him what was expected to happen in court today and that the defendant understood that preparation of the case was at an early stage and that the garda file would not be going to the DPP for some period of time.

Miller Pacheco who was charged with the murder of Brazilian national, Bruna Fonseca at Anglesea Street Courthouse, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The only audible comment from the accused came at the end of the case when the accused was told by the judge that his case would be back before Cork District Court by video link from prison. When the interpreter translated this for Miller Pacheco he raised his head slightly and said, “OK”.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington of the Bridewell Garda Station gave evidence last week of arresting the defendant, charging and cautioning him. Pacheco made no reply to the charge.

At the first court appearance, there was a defence application that the accused would receive all appropriate medical attention while on remand in Cork Prison.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minais Gerais province and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital where management expressed their sympathies on Ms Fonseca’s death to her family and friends, describing her as “an esteemed colleague” and a “hard and diligent worker”.