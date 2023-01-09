Cork and Kerry mariners warned about possible debris falling from sky

Mariners in Cork and Kerry have been warned about the possibility of debris falling from the sky tonight off the south-west coast of Ireland.

The warning, issued by the Department of Transport, comes into effect between 10pm and 1am and is in connection with a mid-air launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from Virgin Orbit.

The rocket will be fired into the sky from a 747 jet around midnight and head in a southerly direction.

The warning from the department explains: "The Department of Transport has been advised that Virgin Orbit plans to establish a space launch hazard area off the South-West Coast of Ireland on January 9 2023 and January 10 2023 between the hours of 22:00 and 01:00.

"Virgin Orbit LLC will be conducting a satellite launch attempt originating from the UK’s Spaceport Cornwall. The rocket launch vehicle will be deployed by air over water near the Southern Coast of Ireland.

"Where the launch attempt proceeds as planned, no debris will enter the marine hazard area set out in the co-ordinates below and the map at Appendix 1. However, there is a low probability for the vehicle to produce dangerous debris if a mishap were to occur.

Mariners are advised to avoid the marine hazard area during and leading up to the launch period due to possible dangerous conditions from potential rocket debris

A specially adapted 747 aircraft that carries a rocket at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport.

"Virgin Orbit will be taking every step possible to monitor the area during the launch attempt. Mariners are advised to report any debris or pollution sightings as a result of any mishap due to launch." it concludes.

Named in tribute to The Rolling Stones' 1981 hit, the mission involves a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket.

The 747, dubbed Cosmic Girl, will take off horizontally from the new facility while carrying the rocket.

Around an hour into the flight the rocket will ignite its engine and take multiple small satellites, with a variety of civil and defence applications, into orbit.

They will be the first satellites launched into space from Europe.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the UK Space Agency, described his "immense excitement".

"Who would not be excited by the fact this is the first time that it has been done in Europe? That's because it's hard," he said.

It was originally hoped the launch could take place before Christmas but owing to technical and regulatory issues it had to be pushed into 2023.

Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said: "Receiving Virgin Orbit's range and launch licences takes us one step closer to the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil.

"This is a major milestone for the CAA and represents the successful completion of an enormous effort, which has included the construction of new regulations, new processes and new teams."