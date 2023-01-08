Children escape injury in ‘sectarian’ house attacks in Derry

Children escape injury in ‘sectarian’ house attacks in Derry
Strand Road Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) station in Derry City in Northern Ireland (PA)
Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 16:48
David Young, PA

Several children escaped injury when rocks were thrown at two houses in suspected sectarian attacks in Derry.

The incident happened in the Fountain estate late on Saturday afternoon.

PSNI Inspector Fell said: “We received a report that a number of rocks had been thrown at two houses shortly before 4.45pm by a group of young people.

“Damage was caused including breaking a window, damaging an interior wall and breaking children’s toys.

“There were children inside one of the properties at the time who, while thankfully uninjured, are understandably shaken.

“The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this time this is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.”

Officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers.

