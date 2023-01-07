Paramedics at 'breaking point' with 2,000 more staff needed to meet demand, says Siptu

Paramedics at 'breaking point' with 2,000 more staff needed to meet demand, says Siptu

The increased numbers attending Emergency Departments across the country has severely impacted turn-around times, with crews having to wait hours on end to hand over their patients. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 17:30
Mairead Sheehy

Paramedics are at "breaking point" due to the increased demand for their services at a time when the National Ambulance Service (NAS) needs at least an extra 2,000 staff along with 120 new ambulances.

That is according to the paramedics' union Siptu which says some of its members are having to work several hours beyond the end of their shift to meet demand.

"The increased numbers attending Emergency Departments across the country has severely impacted turn-around times, with crews having to wait hours on end to hand over their patients," said Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny.

“Some paramedics have reported working several hours beyond the end of their 12-hour shifts which is leading to burnout. 

"In addition to this, they are now being requested to work additional hours to assist with the current upsurge of activity being reported across the health service."

He said Siptu representatives have been engaging with the management of the NAS on a number of outstanding issues including the implementation of an Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report, staffing concerns and the appropriate funding of the service.

The NAS has been under funded for years and needs at least an extra 2,000 staff along with 120 new ambulances to provide the level of service that is now needed.

“The Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report was jointly commissioned by the NAS, Siptu, and the HSE in 2018. 

"The report made several recommendations to address recruitment and retention issues within the service, to identify career pathways for staff and to update the roles and responsibilities of all grades within the service. To date, the recommendations of the report has not been implemented.”

Mr Kenny said an appropriately staffed and funded NAS would be of huge benefit to the communities it serves as well as the acute hospital sector which has seen a huge increase in activity in recent weeks.

“We are calling on the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly to intervene to ensure the recommendations of the Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report are implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Read More

Mid West ambulance change is 'a step in the right direction'

More in this section

Former professional football player arrested after gardaí find suspected cocaine in car Former professional football player arrested after gardaí find suspected cocaine in car
Garda stock Woman, 80s, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Co Galway
St. Patrick’s Weekend Bank Holiday appeal from The RSA and An Garda Síochána Almost 750 people arrested over festive period for driving under the influence
#Hospital overcrowdingOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: SIPTUOrganisation: National Ambulance Service
<p>O'Boyle was charged by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Legacy Investigation Branch with causing the explosion at French's garage in New Street, Randalstown, at around 10.45pm on November 25, 1990, and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.</p>

Donegal man appears in court in north over 1990 bombing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s