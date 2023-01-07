Paramedics at 'breaking point' with 2,000 more staff needed to meet demand, says Siptu

Paramedics are at "breaking point" due to the increased demand for their services at a time when the National Ambulance Service (NAS) needs at least an extra 2,000 staff along with 120 new ambulances.

That is according to the paramedics' union Siptu which says some of its members are having to work several hours beyond the end of their shift to meet demand.

"The increased numbers attending Emergency Departments across the country has severely impacted turn-around times, with crews having to wait hours on end to hand over their patients," said Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny.

“Some paramedics have reported working several hours beyond the end of their 12-hour shifts which is leading to burnout.

"In addition to this, they are now being requested to work additional hours to assist with the current upsurge of activity being reported across the health service."

He said Siptu representatives have been engaging with the management of the NAS on a number of outstanding issues including the implementation of an Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report, staffing concerns and the appropriate funding of the service.

The NAS has been under funded for years and needs at least an extra 2,000 staff along with 120 new ambulances to provide the level of service that is now needed.

“The Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report was jointly commissioned by the NAS, Siptu, and the HSE in 2018.

"The report made several recommendations to address recruitment and retention issues within the service, to identify career pathways for staff and to update the roles and responsibilities of all grades within the service. To date, the recommendations of the report has not been implemented.”

Mr Kenny said an appropriately staffed and funded NAS would be of huge benefit to the communities it serves as well as the acute hospital sector which has seen a huge increase in activity in recent weeks.

“We are calling on the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly to intervene to ensure the recommendations of the Independent Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report are implemented as a matter of urgency.”