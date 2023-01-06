Almost 750 people arrested over festive period for driving under the influence

There were 745 people arrested over the festive period for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The arrests, which include 136 people arrested on suspicion of drug driving, were made between December 1 and January 3.

In Munster, 63 of the arrests were made in Cork, while Limerick accounted for 36. Arrests were also made in Tipperary (32), Waterford (21), Clare (15) and Kerry (37).

"An Garda Síochána conducted an information-led operation which targeted the four life saver offences of intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phone while driving and non-wearing of seatbelts," said a garda spokesperson.

"These offence types were targeted as evidence shows they are the key contributors to causing fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions."

7,405 checkpoints

Throughout the campaign 7,405 checkpoints were conducted nationwide.

The operation saw 256 seatbelt offences detected, as well as 932 drivers using their mobile phones.

Moreover, 14,704 speeding offences were detected during this period, and 4,829 road traffic collisions were reported.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: "In December 2022, sadly 16 people lost their lives on Irish roads.

"We are committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads. In 2023 we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy.

"I would appeal to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads. We all share the road space and therefore there is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer."