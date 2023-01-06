Man found dead at foot of stairwell in apartment in Mallow

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in Cork.
Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene in Mallow shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.
Here they found the body of a man, aged in his 50s, at the foot of a stairwell in an apartment.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.
The scene is currently being preserved and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster on Friday morning.
Results of the autopsy will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.