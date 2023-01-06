Man found dead at foot of stairwell in apartment in Mallow

The man was pronounced dead at the scene
Man found dead at foot of stairwell in apartment in Mallow

The scene at the apartment in Mallow Co Cork where the man's body was found is currently being preserved. Stock picture

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 00:18
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances in Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene in Mallow shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.

Here they found the body of a man, aged in his 50s, at the foot of a stairwell in an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

The scene is currently being preserved and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster on Friday morning.

Results of the autopsy will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

Read More

'Nothing has changed at University Hospital Limerick since my daughter Eve died'

More in this section

'Nothing has changed at University Hospital Limerick since my daughter Eve died' 'Nothing has changed at University Hospital Limerick since my daughter Eve died'
Department shelters 88 asylum seekers in tents in Clare Department shelters 88 asylum seekers in tents in Clare
Overcrowding at Waterford hospital meant patients waited over 90 minutes for ambulances Overcrowding at Waterford hospital meant patients waited over 90 minutes for ambulances
<p>Ambulances are to begin transporting non-urgent patients to Ennis General Hospital from next Monday. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Ambulances in Mid-West to transport non-urgent patients to Ennis

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s