An Post warns of 'some delays' in deliveries from UK due to strikes

An Post has warned of minor delays in deliveries from the UK amid strike action by Royal Mail workers and ongoing difficulties in the post-Brexit customs system.

A spokesperson for An Post warned there would be “some delays” on goods from the UK due to the strike action today and tomorrow, but there is “no evidence” of any delays after parcels land within the Republic.

“It’s very much not in our power, but we have been working with Royal Mail to make sure the impact on Irish customers is as low as possible,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to the UK strikes, An Post chief executive David McRedmond has warned that the post-Brexit customs system has impacted trade from small businesses to Ireland.

In a letter to the Financial Times, he said An Post must return “thousands of items daily back to Great Britain as they fail EU customs checks”.

One such small business is Black & Beech, an Irish-run clothing brand based in Wales, which has been hit by the “double whammy” of post-Brexit delays and Royal Mail strikes.

Stacey Grant-Canham, who is from Limerick, moved to Cardiff 11 years ago and retained a strong Irish customer base which is particularly strong around Christmas. “It’s been horrific, to be totally honest,” she said of the delays in deliveries.

Close to 50% of her Irish deliveries are facing difficulties reaching customers in the run-up to Christmas, which she said are sent back erroneously by customs or have been affected by Royal Mail strikes.

Dermot Jewell of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland said customers may be entitled to refunds if packages aren’t delivered on time. “The difficulty with the UK is it’s not in the EU. You’re relying on whether it was guaranteed to come back on a certain date.”

Mr Jewell advised those seeking refunds to check the terms and conditions of their order which may allow for refunds.

“To all intents and purposes, if you accepted an offer and payment with an agreed back, you can get your money back. The dilemma is, ‘Will I get it over the next 24 hours?’ Many people may be ringing companies in the UK looking for their money back so they can use it to buy a replacement gift before Sunday.”