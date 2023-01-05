Information appeal launched for hit-and-run which left man, 70s, seriously injured in Co Meath

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly to anyone who may have aided this man shortly after the collision.

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 22:22
Rebecca Laffan

A cyclist in his 70s has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Meath earlier today.

The incident took place on the L2214, Kilcloone to Maynooth Road at around 1.20pm.

"Following the incident, the cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, was treated for serious injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene, it was added.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly to anyone who may have helped this man shortly after the collision.

Anyone who may have been on the L2214 Kilcloone to Maynooth Road and witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam footage of the area during this time should contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Cork shoplifter with 146 previous theft convictions jailed for 10 months 

