Management 'committed' to engaging over Garda roster row

Garda HQ has said it is “committed” to engaging with frontline garda staff associations to resolve a deepening row over a proposed roster.

The comment follows a hard-hitting statement issued by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) on Wednesday in which they “heavily criticised” Commissioner Drew Harris for referring the row over rosters to a formal dispute-resolution process rather than continuing to engage in talks.

AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said they believed there was “scope to resolve this matter through dialogue” and that the commissioner’s decision was “unnecessary and inappropriate”.

Last November, both the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association rejected the proposed rosters, citing impacts on work-life balance, family-friendly working, and take-home pay.

Gardaí have been working on rosters drawn up in March 2020 to respond to the policing demands placed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid contingency roster was introduced by the commissioner to deal with the specific policing requirements that arose during the Covid pandemic," said a statement from Garda HQ.

It was always intended to be a temporary roster and is now to be replaced by a revised roster as recommended by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

It said Garda management has been engaging with all the various staff associations, including AGSI, over a “prolonged period of time” on roster reform.

It said that the Westmanstown Rosters’ Working Group was reconvened in September 2019 and that an independent facilitator was appointed in July 2021.

“The independent facilitator published his recommendations on roster reform in August 2022 following detailed and intensive talks with Garda management and the Garda associations,” the statement said.

“The commissioner, the Association of Garda Chief Superintendents, and the Association of Garda Superintendents have accepted these new proposals. Unfortunately, these proposals have been rejected by AGSI after a ballot of its members and the GRA without a ballot.”

It said the matter was “still the subject of ongoing discussions” in the Garda Síochána Conciliation Council.

“As discussions at this council are confidential in nature, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the statement said.

“However, Garda management remain committed to engaging with all Garda representative associations in order to resolve this matter, within the agreed dispute resolution procedures which all parties are signed up to.”

Garda HQ said: “It is important that whatever Garda roster is in place serves the public and supports the most vulnerable in society, ensures the health and wellbeing of Garda members, and allows the commissioner to effectively and efficiently manage the organisation.”