1,887 people spent longer than 24 hours on trolleys last week 

A pensioner who spent 57 hours on a chair in a crowded hospital emergency department has blasted senior Government ministers over the trolley crisis, saying “they should hang their heads in shame”.

This comes as senior HSE officials admit 1,887 people each spent longer than 24 hours on a trolley last week and they cannot guarantee the daily trolley count will not exceed 1,000 this winter.

Patricia McCarthy, aged 70, spoke out from the hospital bed she finally secured in Cork University Hospital (CUH) four days after she presented at the emergency department (ED) there.

“I am shocked that this has been allowed to happen in my city where we have three senior Government ministers,” she said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney represent the city.

Ms McCarthy, who lives in Blarney, said the emergency hub at CUH should be shut down pending an independent investigation.

“My rights and the rights of every single patient that was in that hub were eroded," she told the Irish Examiner.

The poor medical staff, the nurses and doctors, they are literally running from patient to patient. Even the cleaners are trying to help them by offering water to patients.

An asthmatic, she had developed severe pain in her right lung and said: “I was howling like an animal in pain.”

She got medical attention in the ED but was left on a chair for four days.

Patricia McCarthy said the emergency hub at CUH should be shut down pending an independent investigation.

“I came in a young 70-year-old woman, but I’ll be going out an old woman,” she said.

Ms McCarthy’s desperate situation comes as HSE interim CEO Stephen Mulvany said the trolley situation is “unacceptable”.

“We apologise for it, for [what] that is worth to families; we don’t find it acceptable,” he said.

Hospital consultants have warned the daily trolley count could breach 1,000 patients as health staff have been asked to work weekends for the next few weeks.

“I wouldn’t want to be the harbinger of doom, but at this stage we can’t tell until we see the peak of the flu,” Mr Mulvany said.

“We have no data that tells us it has peaked yet. It is possible we will see higher numbers.”

At the same briefing, director of public health HPSC/HSE Dr John Cuddihy warned of further Covid-19, flu, and RSV cases.

Based on previous flu seasons, he said, “it is likely we will see significant and sustained increases week-on-week in cases notified of influenza, and as a consequence then hospitalisation over at least the next three to four weeks".

RSV cases have been declining, but he said " a double-peak" could come as schools reopen.

National director of operational performance and integration Joe Ryan said they monitor how many hours people spend on trolleys.

HSE interim CEO Stephen Mulvany said the trolley situation is 'unacceptable'. Picture: Leah Farrell/ Photocall Ireland

Last week "we had 1,887 people that breached 24 hours", he said.

“Bear in mind there were 27,000 attendances. Each one of those people who breached the 24 hours is of concern to us.”

Last year 67,000 patients spent longer than 24 hours on a trolley, he said.

HSE lead for vaccination Eileen Whelan said in December some 33,320 Covid cases were notified, with most cases among people aged 35 to 44.

“Since 29th December, almost 70% of the second booster administrations have been to 18-49-year-olds [14,700],” she said.

However, she said just 24% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and called on healthcare staff to come forward when they are eligible.

Boosters continue to be offered to children aged 5 to 11, and the HSE is soon to roll out first vaccine jabs for young children aged from six months to four years old.