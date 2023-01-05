'I went in a bright 70-year-old but I’m coming out an old woman' after 57 hours on CUH chair 

“I went in a bright 70-year-old but I’m coming out an old woman.”

That is how Patricia McCarthy feels after spending 57 hours on a chair in the emergency department of Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It comes as hospitals across the county have seen a surge in overcrowding, with record figures seen on Tuesday.

Some 931 patients were without beds in Irish hospitals on Tuesday, according to the INMO. Some 74 patients were on beds in CUH on Tuesday. There are 56 people waiting on trolleys in CUH today.

After 57 hours of using her coat as a pillow, Ms McCarthy eventually got a bed. She still remains a patient at the hospital after presenting with a blood clot at 7am on New Year’s Day.

“I didn’t sleep for four nights; I still haven’t slept. If I was an animal, I’d have a tag and I’d be treated better,” she said.

She added: “I saw a mother lying on the floor in pain, without a blanket, without a pillow, crying, waiting for meds to kick in. On the floor, by my feet.”

Severe lack of hygiene facilities

According to Ms McCarthy, there is a severe lack of hygiene facilities at the hospital as well.

She said: “There is no shower for people. I washed my body with wipes. I saw a man clean his own vomit because he had to help the nurse, they’re exhausted.”

Ms McCarthy continued to describe how staff at the hospital have been dealing with the overcrowding crisis.

They come in on their shift, they’re on a trot, they don’t walk. They’re running to patients, running to charts, running to ambulance men. They’re running from the time they start to the time they’re finished.

"It’s unsafe practice. They are worn out. Health and safety is gone,” she said.

Because of the severity of the overcrowding and lack of space, Ms McCarthy feels patients have no privacy at the hospital.

She told The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM: “I pity any woman that went in there with gynaecology problems because everyone would hear your business. We have no choice.

“I know everything about everyone because we are in telephone boxes. It’s a disgrace. It’s unsafe practice and I want to know how Hiqa allow this in the first place.”

Ms McCarthy also lashed out at Cork City’s three Government ministers for allowing this to go on.

I want to know how our three ministers in Cork City allow this. I’m sick of them, smirking and fighting across the Dáil with each other. Our politicians have done nothing, they know it’s going on. I am appalled as a Cork citizen. Hang your head in shame.”

Over the past few days, Ms McCarthy has tried and failed to speak to management in the hospital.

“I want to see the CEO. I walked the corridors, he’s faceless. I have yet to see the CEO of the CUH,” she said.

She has now called for an independent investigation into the overcrowded conditions at the hospital.

She said: “I want this closed down. I want a public inquiry. We have legislation from the EU, we’re well able to use it, I want an independent person to come from the EU, some department, to come and speak to me.”

Ms McCarthy said the nurses are running the A&E department and “they’re not being paid for running it”.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, CUH said in a statement: "Cork University Hospital does not comment on individual cases.

"However, CUH is experiencing very high levels of demand for services and is currently operating at maximum capacity. Regrettably, while patients presenting at the hospital are experiencing long delays, urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.

"Patients are advised and encouraged to consider all other care pathways, including pharmacies, GPs, GP out-of-hours services and minor injury units before presenting at the hospital."