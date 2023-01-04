Charlie Bird in 'much worse situation' as he provides health update

Charlie Bird has said that his health is in a "much worse situation" as he continues to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed towards the end of 2021, using his platform and profile since then to raise awareness and millions in fundraising for charity.

Celebrating one year since he started planning the Climb With Charlie initiative, which saw him scale Croagh Patrick in Mayo, Charlie took to social media on Tuesday with his latest health update.

He explained that while he is "not giving up the fight", his health has deteriorated.

In a video posted on Twitter, Charlie said: "I want to wish everyone who supported Climb with Charlie a healthy and happy New Year. I want to thank you all for raising over €3.5m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

This time last year we started the planning for climbwithcharlie on April 2nd it turned out to be am amazing day. But today my health is unfortunately in a much worse situation my motor neurone is moving to my limbs. But I am not giving up the fight. Thanks for your kindness pic.twitter.com/ZxZU1lUhk9 — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 3, 2023

"Now I'm facing into a New Year and while I can, I'm going to continue extending the hand of friendship to everyone who, like myself, are in dark places.

"To be honest my own situation is not great. I am no longer certain how long more I will have mobility. But I am going to continue to raise awareness for Samaritan volunteers all over the country, who every day are extending the hand of friendship for people who are in dark places.

Charlie noted that though he will not be able to climb Croagh Patrick in April to mark the one-year anniversary, he is still coming up with plans to celebrate the milestone later in the year.

The video concluded with the ex-journalist saying that one particular symptom of MND has gotten worse.

"What is really upsetting me is that my uncontrollable crying is getting worse. I don't want to be selfish, there are lots of people with terminal illnesses who are in dark places and we all need to show love and kindness to them," he finished.