Charity and HSE hail decision to permit drug injection centre

Planning permission for the country’s first ever drug injection centre marks a “new chapter” in how Ireland treats people in addiction, the head of Merchant's Quay Ireland (MQI) has said.

Paula Byrne's comments follow a decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant MQI planning permission to operate a medically supervised injecting facility (MSIF) for an 18-month trial period at its existing premises, near the Civic Offices.

The decision is the latest twist in a long-running battle to open the centre, which has been government policy since December 2015.

The centre was refused planning permission by Dublin City Council in July 2019, but granted permission by An Bord Pleanála that December.

After St Audoen’s National School, which is adjacent to MQI, took a judicial review, the High Court quashed the planning board's decision in December 2021.

The High Court sent it back to the board for reconsideration, criticising it for failing to consider the impact on the local school.

The board’s inspection report said there was “no doubt” as to the extent and seriousness of the drug-related antisocial behaviour and public injecting experienced by the local school and the community.

But inspector Stephen Ward concluded: “On balance, however, I consider that the application has demonstrated convincing potential to reduce public injection and associated antisocial behaviour.

In my opinion, these benefits outweigh the potential risk of adverse local effects.

Reacting, Ms Byrne said: “The decision is the start of a new chapter in how Ireland treats those in our society who are struggling with drug addiction. We look forward to seeing the MSIF in operation and will work with the community as we move forward.”

MQI deputy head of clinical services Elaine Kehoe added: “International research shows the vast societal benefits of MSIFs, including decreases in public injecting, drug litter and overdose deaths.”

In a statement, the HSE welcomed the decision: "The establishment of a medically-supervised injecting facility in the area of Dublin city centre will undoubtedly save lives and facilitate more people accessing a healthcare intervention.

"The HSE looks forward to working with MQI to progress this important initiative in line with Government policy.”

HSE figures show there were 370 recorded overdoses in Dublin city centre between 2018 and 2020.