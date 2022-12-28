Nearly 50 women give birth by roadside in two years

At least 49 women gave birth on the road during the last two years with help from ambulance paramedics, new figures show.

Data provided by the National Ambulance Service shows at least 19 women gave birth by the side of a road or motorway by the end of November.

This was a noticeable drop from 2021, when at least 30 women were assisted in this way, according to figures provided under the Freedom of Information Act.

It is understood the true tally could be higher as not all assisted births may have been recorded as such.

One Cork-based paramedic said he has assisted about 15 births during his 16-year career, while two local paramedics have assisted at three and two respectively.

Among those was a birth at the Wilton roundabout near Cork University Maternity Hospital in August 2021, attended by Noreen Hanley, Ciara Whyte and David Galvin.

The family previously went public about their exciting news, and mother Ruth Hally said of the ambulance crew: “I'll never forget your compassion and incredible skill.”

She told the Irish Examiner shortly afterwards: “It was like a real Hollywood moment. I was holding the paramedic’s hand, and got to hold her, and told the paramedics that her name was going to be Jo, after a character in Little Women, a book I love.”

Ruth Hally with her newborn daughter Jo: 'It was like a real Hollywood moment.' Picture: David Keane.

Speaking just before Christmas, the paramedics said this birth still stands out among the tragedies which usually make up their day.

Ms Hanley said simply: “It was brilliant.

There’s new life into the world. In this job you see so many different things, and that was a great moment to see and be around.”

Ms Whyte said: “You see people dying, you see people coming into the world. It was nice that day to see the positive side of it.”

Their ambulance was called to the Hally family home on Boreenmanna Rd, where Baby Jo was set to arrive a month early.

It was Ms Whyte’s third birth call-out.

“We were working together that day actually out of Cork City, and we got a call and we were there within a few minutes,” she said.

“We met them in their house. The husband was outside waiting for us, he was in a panic really so we knew there was something serious going on then.”

Ms Hanley tried to downplay her role saying: “I was in the driving seat, I left the others at it.”

Ms Whyte gently jokes it was too-fast driving over speed-bumps which brought on the birth, but fails to get a rise out of her partner.

As an advanced paramedic, Mr Galvin was separately called to the house — he then accompanied Ms Hally and Ms Whyte.

“It’s not something that we would do very regularly,” he said. “We would all have apprehension no matter how many births you have done. It can change very quickly from having one patient to two patients and potentially one very critical.”

He added: “During Covid, people were inclined to stay at home a small bit more, and potentially take longer before going into the hospitals. I think there was an increase in pre-hospital deliveries in that time.”

The ambulance crew is usually based out of Castletownbere in West Cork, but has not yet experienced a rural roadside birth.

“When I was training five years ago we got a day above in the college where a midwife came in, she went through scenarios with us,” Ms Whyte said.

“As part of our training, we got to do patients in the labour ward, that was three nights on the labour ward. We do get training for it and we are always trying to further our knowledge too.

“They do tell you about what things can go wrong, but thankfully I’ve not had any of those situations yet. I suppose when it comes to it, you kick into gear and remember the training they did give you.”

Ms Hanley said: “You’ve to remain calm, or show your calmness. You don’t want the mum and dad to see you nervous and rattling around like you don’t know what you’re doing.

“It’s like a duck, just remain calm and paddle but look elegant on the outside.”