'Entire community in shock' after tragic collision kills three and injures five

The community of Cookstown in Tyrone is "in shock" after a collision killed three people and injured five others on St Stephen's Day.

Two of the adults who died were travelling in one of the cars with four children. It's believed they are a family unit. The third adult who died was in the second vehicle.

Paramedics assessed several casualties at the scene, and four people were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A woman was also taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment for what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "What can you say? I was just speaking to people last night and this morning, the entire community is in shock.

"This happened on a busy roadway between two large rural towns, three fatalities. It's an awful situation for any family, your thoughts and your prayers are with them."

Mr McGlone noted that road conditions did not seem to be bad on Monday afternoon, but that the roadway was busy as it links Cookstown and Dungannon.

He added: "I would have to pay particular tribute to the emergency services and a number of people who stopped to get help at the time. That must've been a very difficult circumstance to come upon but they did their duty."

A separate incident saw a woman killed during a collision on the M1 motorway.

Mr McGlone continued: "Christmas will never be the same again for those families. Loads of people look forward to Christmas time and the festive season but we always think of and remember those for who, at Christmas, there is the empty chair.

"There's loss, there's anguish for people. Being there for people to give them comfort is very important."