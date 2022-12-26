Three killed and five injured in horror crash in Tyrone 

Three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured in a horrific two-car, head-on collision in Northern Ireland.

Two of the adults who died were travelling in one of the cars with the four children. It's believed they are a family unit.

The third adult who died was in the second vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon on the road between Cookstown and Dungannon.

A major emergency response was launched and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched two rapid response teams and several emergency crews to the scene.

Paramedics assessed several casualties at the scene, and four people were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A woman was also taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment for what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

However, three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been removed to hospital where post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

A large section of Dungannon Road, between Killycolp Road and Sherrigrim Road, has been closed since the incident and the PSNI said it is likely to remain closed for some time to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said people are in shock following the crash.

“The community is devastated following news of a fatal collision on Dungannon Road. This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time," he said.