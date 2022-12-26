Gardaí investigating 'all circumstances' around man's death in Drogheda

Brian Reynolds, who passed away on Christmas Eve after being found with serious injuries on December 22.

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 17:05
Steven Heaney

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding of the death of a man in Louth.

The man, who has been named locally as Brian Reynolds and is in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries in a house in Rathmullan Park at 7.30pm on December 22.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he passed away on Christmas Eve.

A post-mortem examination has been concluded, but its results are not being released for operational reasons.

A full technical examination of the scene has also been carried out by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can help with the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Natalie McNally death

Crowds gather in Co Armagh for funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally

