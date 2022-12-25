Gardaí seek help in finding missing man last seen in Roscommon

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 15:46
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who was last seen in Roscommon on Christmas Eve morning.

William O'Brien, 37, was last seen at Castlerea Train Station in County Roscommon at approximately 10.45am on Saturday, December 24.

"William is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a broad build, black hair and blue eyes," said a garda spokesperson.

"When last seen, William was wearing blue jeans, a maroon jumper and a cream jacket."

Gardaí and William's family are concerned for his welfare, it was added.

Anyone with any information on William's whereabouts are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Missing peopleGardaiPlace: RoscommonOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
