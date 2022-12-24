President Higgins showed 'absolute kindness and empathy' during  surprise Creeslough visit

President Michael D Higgins paid a surprise visit to Creeslough on his way back from Private Seán Rooney’s funeral, it has emerged.

The President, who referenced the Co Donegal village where 10 people died in the October 7 blast in his Christmas message, visited St Michael’s Church on Thursday. There he met parish priest John Joe Duffy.

He said the President enquired about the families of the bereaved, those who were injured, those who lost their homes, and all who were affected by the tragedy.

“He expressed his heartfelt desire that I let all those affected by the tragedy know that they all are in his thoughts and will continue to be over these days in a particular way,” he said.

President Michael D Higgins.

“The President is remembering and keeping in his thoughts in particular the bereaved families, those who lost loved ones and their loved ones this Christmas.”

Fr Duffy said he told the President of the services that are still in place and what Creeslough as a community has been doing since the tragedy.

He also told President Higgins about some things that have been taking place in the community, including its Under-13 GAA team's recent success, the publication of the Creeslough Annual, and the putting up of Christmas lights.

“So many people have been organising events locally as well as people continuing to send messages, books of condolences and gifts,” Fr Duffy said.

“People across the island of Ireland and from other countries have been very kind to us.

“I outlined the continuing support from agencies and from voluntary organisations from both the Republic of Ireland and from Northern Ireland.

The 10 people who died in the Creeslough explosion.

He added: “The President was truly gracious, extremely generous with his time, showing absolute kindness and empathy throughout; truly caring and supportive of the people of Creeslough.

“He was able to recall with great detail the families and ask about them with tremendous clarity on an individual basis and for those who were injured.”

A total of 10 people were killed in the blast at an Applegreen service station in October. They were Leona Harper, 14, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49, Catherine O’Donnell, 39 and her 13-year-old son James, Jessica Gallagher, 24, Hughie Kelly, 59, Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and James O’Flahery, 48.

A further eight people suffered serious injuries.

More than €2.2m has been raised so far from a number of funds, including one run by the Red Cross and An Post and the other from a local man’s GoFundMe page.