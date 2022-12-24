Winter storm leaves Irish in Canada struggling to get home for Christmas

An unprecedented heavy dump of snow and freezing temperatures has caused flight chaos at Vancouver International Airport in Canada, impacting a number of Irish passengers.

Many people have already given up hope of travelling home for Christmas while others have hitched lifts across the Canada/US border towards Seattle in an attempt to reunite with loved ones for the festive season.

Megan McDermott told the Irish Examiner she was hoping a Christmas miracle would help her get back to Galway. A cancelled flight from Seattle Airport forced her to travel back to Vancouver.

“I got the bus back to Vancouver not knowing if I was going to leave because of the weather and all the cancellations," she said.

"I had a six-hour cry on the bus. I’m currently in Vancouver airport. I haven’t slept in two days. I haven’t eaten a meal in 24 hours and I’m seriously asking myself if it is worth all the hassle.

Megan McDermott - hoping for a Christmas miracle

"I’m not expecting the flight to leave. People are sleeping on the floors. I also thought I was going to be stranded in Seattle. I had people reach out to me from the Irish & New in Vancouver Facebook group offering lifts. The sense of community here is so strong and lovely.”

However, Corkmen Mark Allen from Ballincollig and Patrick Murphy from Tower, had better luck after getting across the border.

Mark said: “We were initially meant to fly out of Vancouver on December 22 to London and then on to Cork. Our flights were cancelled.

We were told the next available flight out of Vancouver was December 29. British Airways agreed to have us fly out of Seattle instead.

All buses and trains were cancelled so two of my amazing colleagues from the US agreed to drive us.

"We stayed overnight in Seattle. Flights in Seattle are getting cancelled pretty frequently too."

Heather Ryan was another of the lucky ones who made it home to Waterford after a 28-hour journey.

“There were heaps of people in Vancouver Airport just sitting around and lying on the floor. They even had gotten a guitarist to come and play music there. I was just so relieved to actually make it home in the end.”

Heather Ryan was one of those who managed to get home.

Ronan Shelly and his partner struggled to get home from Cancún, Mexico to Vancouver to pack their belongings for a flight home to Ireland.

“We had a one-hour layover in Calgary in -45C with nothing but beach clothes," said Mr Shelly.

"We made it back to Vancouver to find out Air Canada had accidentally cancelled my booking. I came to Vancouver Airport eight hours before my flight to try and rectify the situation. I’m now waiting in the airport. It’s looking like I will make it home late Christmas Eve to my family who have no idea I’m returning. It will all be worth it when I get home and toast over a Beamish with the family and my younger brother who is also back from Oz.”

A group of Irish pubs in downtown Vancouver were offering free pints to anyone who was left stranded. Customers just had to show their flight cancellation email to staff to avail of the offer in Donnellan’s, Smith’s, the Shamrock Bar, Hynes' Irish Pub, and the Raven.

A spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport (YVR) stressed that staff are doing everything to keep those affected by the delays warm and comfortable.

“The winter storm that hit Metro Vancouver and Southern British Columbia early this week had an unprecedented impact on flights, affecting operations at YVR, and causing widespread flight delays and cancellations," the spokesperson said.

“At YVR, our crews continue to work hard alongside our airline partners and airport community to get passengers on their way.

"We continue to keep runways, taxiways and aprons open and clear of snow and ice and we are working to efficiently de-ice aircraft. We are assisting passengers in the terminal by providing food, water, blankets, and any other needed support. We are partnering with airlines and deploying additional staff to help organize bags and work with passengers to locate their lost luggage.

“At YVR, we fully recognize the impact this has on individuals and families over the holiday season. To further support passengers at this time YVR is providing care and comfort for people who are waiting for their next flight or facing delays due to the extreme winter weather conditions.

"We are providing access to over 400 hotel rooms at local hotels, and restaurant gift cards for meals to passengers facing overnight delays.”