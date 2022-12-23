'Adios but not goodbye' from veteran Collins

It was ‘Adios but not goodbye' from an emotional Ronan Collins on Friday as he told listeners on his final show that it had been “a privilege and a pleasure” to broadcast his weekday lunchtime request show on RTÉ Radio One for almost 38 years.

As he has done each day since 1985, Collins let the music do the talking, opening with ‘This will be our last song together, words will only make us cry’ by Neil Sedaka.

“Today was fantastic. It really was,” Collins told the Irish Examiner afterwards. “My wife Woody came in with me from our home in Co Meath, and we drove in together to RTÉ, and that would rarely happen. She rarely comes into RTÉ and she was with me all morning. And then the family arrived in about midway through the programme. They'd been listening in the car. It was just great to have them there at the end of it all. I got a bit emotional towards the end but sure I’m not going to apologise for that,” he said.

He played some old Christmas favourites for his loyal listeners, such as Joe Dolan’s ‘Silent Night’, Tony Kenny’s ‘O Holy Night’, and Harry Belafonte’s ‘Mary’s Boy Child’ and was also joined in studio by his daughters Lisa and Jessica, their partners Stephen and Ger, grandsons Caleb and Ezra, and his brother Mark.

Collins chose ‘Adios’, sung by Linda Ronstadt, for himself and to thank his listeners, Andrew Gold’s ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’.

“The last one on my lunchtime programme is very specially all for you,” he told listeners, audibly choking up.

“So many friends and… look C’mon Ronan… and when we both get older, with walking canes and hair of grey, have no fear even though it’s hard to hear, I’ll still stand real close and say, ‘Thank you for being a friend’.”

It's just been a hell of an experience and I've been privileged to do it. And I'm flattered by my send-off.

"Although in best traditions, I'm going out one door and coming in another one,” he added, revealing he returns to the airwaves next year with The Collins Collection on bank holiday Mondays and will also join RTÉ Gold on the RTÉ radio app.

Louise Duffy, who takes over the weekday slot, has already spoken of having “big shoes to fill”. His parting advice to her was to “wear your own boots or shoes and you'll be very comfortable”.

“I choked up, the last time I did that was talking about my friend Larry Gogan. But this was a very different occasion. It’s because I always cared about the thing and cared about the relationship with the listeners. And here I was saying goodbye, so that’s only natural,” he said.

The Ronan Collins Show was still the most-listened-to music show on Irish radio according to the latest JNLR survey published last month, with 232,000 fans tuning in every day.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy paid Collins a heartfelt tribute on air for his “popularity” and his “connection with people”.

“Often times we were the only people who met each other during the lockdown and you always insisted on coming in and doing your programme and getting a sense of the way the world was and you put your finger on the pulse,” said Duffy on air. Duffy later gave a speech to staff paying tribute to Collins in the RTÉ coffee bar.

Thousands of listeners used to send in requests for what Collins famously called ‘roundy’ birthdays, so much so that it got to the stage where he thought ‘who am I going to disappoint?’

“We only got through about 10% of the requests,” he admitted but said he’ll be “doing a different style of show on RTÉ Gold”.

What he’ll miss the most is that interaction and contact with listeners. “It's just been overwhelming the amount of emails and texts and letters and cards. It's been absolutely extraordinary. And all I can do is try and read every one of those emails. I won't be able to act on them. People would be hoping to hear their names because that's what I was well known for. But I'll miss that interaction with the listeners and the contact that we had, you know?” he said.

As for the lows, Collins “didn’t allow lows to happen”.

My job was to try and keep it a little bit upbeat, particularly when, you know, Covid came along and, you know, I was duty bound to try and keep the mood up a little.

"And I think we succeeded in doing that. That was certainly a highlight that we managed to do that, when we had the ‘Lockdown Loosener-upper’,” he joked.

“Once the pandemic came along like, the numbers shot up and people wanted to make contact with other people. They weren't going out to the post office or playing cards and sending things. And so I think, I got a lot of that and I was happy to do it at the time,” he said.

We’ll next hear Collins on January 2 in the first of The Collins Collection. On January 6, he goes on tour as drummer with the Reeling in the Showband Years band and will join RTÉ Gold later in 2023.