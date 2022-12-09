RTÉ DJ Ronan Collins to retire from daily radio show after 37 years

Legendary broadcaster Ronan Collins is stepping down from his daily show after 37 years.

The beloved DJ shared the news with listeners live on the show this afternoon, revealing his show on December 23 will be his last.

The Ronan Collins Show has been on the airwaves since 1985 and is one of the most popular radio shows for the national broadcaster.

Last month's JNLR figures revealed that The Ronan Collins Show was still the most-listened-to music show on Irish radio, with 232,000 listeners every day.

Speaking about his final show today, Collins said "nobody will ever know how grateful I have been for all the opportunities over the past 40 years and going forward with RTÉ".

"I've been working on afternoon radio on RTÉ Radio 1 for nearly 38 years, plus six years before that on Radio 2.

"I often ask myself 'how much longer can I continue to do this?,' and the answer always is ‘just keep going.’"

The 70-year-old radio host said "new challenges await" on RTÉ in 2023. The broadcaster has confirmed that Collins will continue to broadcast on Bank Holidays in 2023 at 12 noon with The Collins Collection.

It will feature Collins performing with his own band, along with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and special guests Gavin James and Róisín Ó.

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: "Ronan Collins is a legend on Irish radio. He has fronted the biggest music programme in the country and leaves it at the top of his game".

"He has had a career that is unlikely to be paralleled or exceeded at any time in the future - playing discs on national radio for 44 years.

"He will continue with Radio 1, with The Collins Collection, and we are so very grateful to him for the part he has played on this station and with the Ronan Collins Show in particular - long may he continue."

The broadcaster will present the final Ronan Collins Show on Friday, December 23 from 12pm.