Man, 70s, seriously injured following collision between car and truck in Westmeath

A man in his 70s has been hospitalised after a serious collision between a car and a truck in Westmeath.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with further information on the collision, which took place on the N4 in Rathowen on Thursday afternoon, to come forward.
At approximately 12.30pm, a car collided with an articulated truck on the N4 in Rathowen.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of his injuries.
The man remains in hospital at this time and his condition is described by gardaí as serious.
No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.20pm and 12.50pm on Thursday, 15 December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."