Man, 70s, seriously injured following collision between car and truck in Westmeath

Man, 70s, seriously injured following collision between car and truck in Westmeath

Traffic near the N4  PIC: Collins Photos Dublin

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 11:52
David Kent

A man in his 70s has been hospitalised after a serious collision between a car and a truck in Westmeath.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with further information on the collision, which took place on the N4 in Rathowen on Thursday afternoon, to come forward.

At approximately 12.30pm, a car collided with an articulated truck on the N4 in Rathowen. 

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of his injuries. 

The man remains in hospital at this time and his condition is described by gardaí as serious.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.20pm and 12.50pm on Thursday, 15 December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."

Read More

Varadkar and Donnelly to meet with HSE officials as winter infections surge

More in this section

Four arrested after €2.4m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí Four arrested after €2.4m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí
Speed Camera Signs More than 150 motorists caught speeding in first two hours of National Slow Down Day
Have you seen Gavin Brewster? Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Meath teen Have you seen Gavin Brewster? Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Meath teen
<p>President Michael D Higgins delivering his Christmas message for 2022.</p>

President Higgins uses Christmas message to call for solidarity in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s